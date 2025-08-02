What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Town of Ontario Mom charged with Felony DWIs with two children in the vehicle

August 2, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Sunday (7/27) at 5:20 p.m.  State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a disturbance on Country Club Lane in the Town of Ontario.

They observed a woman in the parking lot in a vehicle and she was stopped and found to be intoxicated.

Lindsay A. Brewer, age 30, of 2015 Brown Square Apartments in the Town of Ontario  was subsequently arrested for two counts of Felony Aggravated DWI-Two Passengers Under the Age of 16 in the vehicle at the time of her arrest (children ages 6 and 1)

Her vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and she was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to a sober third party to appear in Town of Ontario Court on August 12th.

