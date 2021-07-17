Town of Ontario Woman charged in $9650 welfare fraud

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Thursday (7/15) at 5:30 a.m. of Kiesha F. Elliott, age 32, of Russett Lane in the Town of Ontario for Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree.



Elliott was charged following the investigation into a complaint made by the Wayne County Department of Social Services. It is alleged that Mrs. Elliott intentionally falsified her household income, therefore fraudulently receiving $7,304.01 in Daycare Assistance and $2,346 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits that she did not qualify for.

Elliott was transported to Centralized Arraignment and released to appear in County Court to answer the charges.