April 1st 2023, Saturday
Town of Rose man convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

by WayneTimes.com
April 1, 2023

Following a trial that ended Friday (3/24) afternoon, Christopher M. Kirkey, age 39, of Main Street in the Town of Rose was found guilty of one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, one count of DWAI: Drugs/Alcohol Combined, two counts of Driving While Intoxicated Common Law,  two counts of Manslaughter and one count of Vehicular manslaughter in the Second Degree.

The case involved a May 26, 2019 at 11:09 p.m. accident, where  Kirkey was the vehicle operator.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one vehicle accident after the eastbound Savannah Spring Lake Road vehicle left the roadway, striking a guard rail and bridge abutment and came to rest in Crusoe Creek.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Kayla M. Mettler, age 27, of Pucker Road in waterloo and Michael K. Schute, age 32, of Main Street in Rose were pronounced dead that the scene.

At the time, Kirkey was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse by LifeNet for injuries sustained in the accident.

 Following the five day jury trial, sentencing was set for May 25.

