What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Town of Savannah man charged with driving while intoxicated by drugs+

August 30, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Village of Clyde Police Department reported the arrest on Sunday (8/24) of Troy J. Sincerbeaux, age 29, of 14066 Route 31 in Savannah. 

Sincerbeaux was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Driving With Ability Impaired by Drugs with a Child in the Vehicle, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Fleeing from a Police Officer and various vehicle and traffic violations.

It is alleged that on July 18th, on State Route 414 in the Village of Clyde, Mr. Sincerbeaux failed to stop for police, traveled at speeds of 100 m.p.h. with his two 6-year-old twin children in the vehicle and while his ability to drive was impaired by drugs. 

Sincerbeaux was transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment. This agency was assisted by a Wayne County Sheriffs Office DRE (Drug Recognition Expert).

He was released on appearance tickets to appear in Galen Town Court on September 3rd.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Beginning #37

August 23, 2025
1 2 3 257
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.