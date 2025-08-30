Town of Savannah man charged with driving while intoxicated by drugs+

The Village of Clyde Police Department reported the arrest on Sunday (8/24) of Troy J. Sincerbeaux, age 29, of 14066 Route 31 in Savannah.

Sincerbeaux was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Driving With Ability Impaired by Drugs with a Child in the Vehicle, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Fleeing from a Police Officer and various vehicle and traffic violations.

It is alleged that on July 18th, on State Route 414 in the Village of Clyde, Mr. Sincerbeaux failed to stop for police, traveled at speeds of 100 m.p.h. with his two 6-year-old twin children in the vehicle and while his ability to drive was impaired by drugs.

Sincerbeaux was transported to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment. This agency was assisted by a Wayne County Sheriffs Office DRE (Drug Recognition Expert).

He was released on appearance tickets to appear in Galen Town Court on September 3rd.