Town of Savannah man charged with Rape of young girl

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (9/10) at 4 p.m. of Heath M. Waldron, age 35, of 13415 Seneca Street in the Town of Savannah.

Waldron was charged with Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree and Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated by Wayne County Child Protective Services. It is alleged that Waldron had oral, anal, and vaginal sexual intercourse with a fourteen year old female child, while in his family home located on Seneca Street, from February 2018 until May of 2020.

The child was placed in the care and custody of the Waldron family when she was twelve years of age, and the sexual abuse was said to have started when the child was fourteen years of age.

Waldron was arraigned at Wayne County CAP Court and released to reappear at a later date and time. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued protecting the victim.