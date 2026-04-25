Traffic infraction leads to pursuit, crash, home invasion arrest in Newark

On Friday April 17, Village of Newark Police Officer attempted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction. The vehicle failed to yield. A short vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed into the side of a home at the 300 block of Hoffman Street where a total of 4 people exited the vehicle. The driver ran inside a home on Hoffman Street and the residents of that home immediately fled the location.

A perimeter was established around this home. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted.

Sheriff Milby activated the emergency response team. They were assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team. Eventually, WCSO made contact with James E. Wright Jr., and took him into custody.

James E. Wright Jr., age 30, residing at 6184 Lake Avenue in Wolcott, was released from prison on April 9, 2026. He was on parole, after previously being convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Newark Village Police charged Wright with Burglary 2nd Degree; Petit Larceny; Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 2nd Degree (2 counts) and other traffic infractions.

Police say Wright was released from prison back on April 9, NYS Parole assisted and placed a detainer on Wright.

One other suspect has been identified. A third suspect has been tentatively identified, and the fourth suspect is unknown at this time.

Newark Chief Agustin Gonzalez issued a thank you to Sheriff Milby (called to see how they can help), Sheriff Cirencione, and Major Sucher from the NYS Police for providing personnel and resources to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.