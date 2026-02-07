What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Traffic stop leads to arrest of elderly man for Felony Drug Possession

February 7, 2026
by WayneTimes.com

On Tuesday (2/3) State Troopers out of Lyons reported stopping a vehicle for a routine traffic stop on Route 31 in Clyde for Failure to Maintain Lane.

Following a body search, Ralph W. Mann, age 74, of 1693 Grand Avenue in the Town of Savannah was found in possession of 500 milligrams of cocaine. He was subsequently arrested for Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

Mann was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to appear in Town of Galen Court on March 11.

