Traffic stop,leads to arrest of driver and four passengers for drugs

On Saturday (9/6) at 8:49 a.m. State Troopers out of Lyons reported stopping a driver on Montezuma Street in Lyons they knew had a suspended license.

Following the stop, the driver, Angelica Alicea, age 33, of 210 Stansell Street in Newark was arrested for Suspended License, Partially Covered license Plates, warrants out of Canandaigua and outstanding warrants out of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. She was also found in possession of crack cocaine and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. She was released on appearance tickets for Lyons Town Court on October 9th.

Four of the vehicle passengers were also arrested. Alicea and the four passengers all have criminal histories

Nicole M. Livsey, age 32, of 172 Canal Street in Lyons was charged with Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th Degree for possession of 0.3 grams of fentanyl.

She also faced a Petit Larceny warrant arrest in another case after she allegedly stole a victim’s phone and transferred $400 from his cash app to her account without his permission. She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Court on the same day.

Jesus M. Mendez, age 41, of 26 Montezuma Street in Lyons was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Crack Cocaine. He was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons Court on 9/16.

Belle M. Vanvalkenburg, age 27, of 15 East Water Street in Waterloo was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Crack Cocaine.

She was also wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for and outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree for in possession of 56.74 grams of cocaine.

She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on 9/16 and on the warrant arrest in Walworth Town Court on 9/22.

Elisha M. Jackson, age 37, of 100 Canalview Drive in Lyons was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Crack Cocaine. She was released to appear in Lyons Town Court on 9/16.