Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra

State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra.

During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the residence when he began fighting with troopers. He reportedly kicked and injured the wrist and forearm of a trooper. The trooper was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital and released.

Franklin went into a drug rehabilitation facility after the incident. While appearing on unrelated charges in Palmyra Court, Franklin was taken into custody and charged with Felony Assault in the Second Degree; Injury to a Police Officer.

Franklin was released to appear in Palmyra Court on the new charge.