Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 10th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra

by WayneTimes.com
September 10, 2022

State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra.

During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the residence when he began fighting with troopers. He reportedly kicked and injured the wrist and forearm of a trooper. The trooper was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital and released.

Franklin went into a drug rehabilitation facility after the incident. While appearing on unrelated charges in Palmyra Court, Franklin was taken into custody and charged with Felony Assault  in the Second Degree; Injury to a Police Officer.

 Franklin was released to appear in Palmyra Court on the new charge.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Reese, Theodore R. (Ted)

 RED CREEK: Age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Taylor, Texas.   He is survived by his wife, Janet Reese; son, Robert (Kristin) Reese; grandsons, Benjamin (Danielle) Reese, Devin (Ashley) Reese, and Trentin Reese; great grandchildren, Carson Reese, Kipton Reese, and Caroline […]

Read More
Howel, Carol Jean

NEWARK: Carol J. Howell passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Newark Wayne Hospital.  Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Road, Newark, NY for Carol’s graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square