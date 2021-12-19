Powered by Dark Sky
December 19, 2021
×
Trooper injured during domestic incident

by WayneTimes.com
December 19, 2021

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a domestic incident between a mother and son on Saturday (12/11) at 4:09 p.m. on Meade Road in the Town of Savannah.

It is alleged Elijah Q. Vreeland, age 24, of Meade Road got into a verbal argument with his mother and took her cell phone away, preventing her from summoning help.

When Troopers arrived Vreeland began resisting and, during the battle for control, a Trooper was injured.

Freeland was subsequently arrested for Felony Assault in the Second Degree

for the trooper injury, Felony Aggravated Family Offense, Misdemeanors of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest.

Freeland was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Savannah Town Court on the charges.

