Troopers and Deputies arrest Clyde man after foot chase, dodging thrown tools and mace

It began as a vehicle complaint on Monday (6/12) of a driver knocking over traffic cones in a work zone. As troopers began the search for the driver another call came in reporting a possible accident on Valley Drive in the Town of Rose.

As a State Trooper out of Wolcott approached the vehicle, the driver at the now parked car approached, he threw a brick and crowbar hitting the troop vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Evan R. Rattray, age 37, of Sodus Street in the Village of Clyde, then grabbed a wrench and shears out of the vehicle and yelled "I’ll fuck you up", at the responding trooper.

Rattray began walking away from the scene, jumped across a ravine and headed towards a nearby wooded area

As more Troopers and Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, a perimeter was set up as Rattray headed south on Mander Road still in the Town of Rose. Troopers followed him on foot.

Rattray was then located in a field east of State Route 414 by Deputies and Troopers. When confronted by officers Rattray again threw a weapon (wrench) at Deputies and just missed striking one in the head. He continued running south and confronted a trooper with a can of mace.

At this point tazers were used to disable Rattray and he was taken into custody at 12:56 p.m. in the Town of Galen.

State Troopers charged Rattray with two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; two counts of Attempted Assault in the Third Degree; two counts of Menacing in the Second Degree; two counts of Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and one count of Possession of a Noxious Material.

Sheriff’s Deputies charged Rattray with one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and one Count of Menacing in the Second Degree

Rattray was taken to the Wayne County Jail for processing, appeared in CAP Court and was released to appear in both Rose and Galen Town Courts on the charges.

According to Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, all the charges are misdemeanors level crimes and thus do not qualify under current New York State laws to hold Rattray.