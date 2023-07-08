Tulley arrested again after reportedly threatening to physically harmState Cannabis Director

State Troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest on Saturday (7/1) at 6:35 p.m. of David A. Tulley, age 42, of 11 North Canal Street in Lyons for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree after he allegedly called and threatened The New York State Cannabis Management Director, threatening to physically harm her.

Tulley was taken to the Wayne County jail for CAP Court and released to appear in court on the charge.

Tulley was arrested last week following a special investigation during which the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Department of Taxation and Finance in the Town of Ontario.

Then he was charged with 1 Count of Obstruction of a Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. It is alleged that Tulley obstructed investigating officers from the Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance from performing their official duties while conducting the investigation. It is alleged that Tulley drove a vehicle through an area closed off by police tape. It is further alleged that Tulley then entered the structure where officers were currently inside conducting the investigation and proceeded to lock himself in the structure along with officers in an attempt to further interfere with their official investigation.

Tully, on social media post videos, told both the OCM and State tax departments with taunts like "Fuck you" and chided the state agencies for their tactics.