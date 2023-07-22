Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 22nd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Two charged in home Burglary in Sodus

by WayneTimes.com
July 22, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Friday (7/14) at 4:58 p.m. of Johnelle D. Archibald, age 29, of Water Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a Burglary that occurred in the Town of Sodus, on July 8th, 2023. 

Archibald was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree, and two counts of Harassment 2nd Degree.

It is alleged that Archibald, along with another male, pushed their way into a residence and repeatedly punched and kicked a male victim, while rifling through his pockets. It is alleged that during the incident Archibald also punched a female victim in the face.

The other male involved, Clarence E. Cooper, was arrested by the sheriff’s office on 07/13. He faces the same charges.

Archibald was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment.

Both Archibald and Cooper were released to appear in Sodus Town Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilcox Jr., Charles L.

 LYONS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 18, 2023 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Vernette Wilcox; siblings, Janet Frank, Dona (Dick) Bowerman and Paul Wilcox Sr. Survived by son, Robert (Danielle) Wilcox; grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Joey, Trisha, Andy and Erin; sister-in-law, Sheryl Wilcox; beloved friend, Linda Gruber; several nieces, […]

Read More
Swarts, Donna Lee

NEWARK: Donna Lee Swarts 83, died July 19, 2023. Friends and family may call Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5 PM at the Schulz Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services will be held at 5 PM. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Rd., Newark. Donna was born Donna […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square