Two charged in home Burglary in Sodus

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Friday (7/14) at 4:58 p.m. of Johnelle D. Archibald, age 29, of Water Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a Burglary that occurred in the Town of Sodus, on July 8th, 2023.

Archibald was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree, and two counts of Harassment 2nd Degree.

It is alleged that Archibald, along with another male, pushed their way into a residence and repeatedly punched and kicked a male victim, while rifling through his pockets. It is alleged that during the incident Archibald also punched a female victim in the face.

The other male involved, Clarence E. Cooper, was arrested by the sheriff’s office on 07/13. He faces the same charges.

Archibald was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment.

Both Archibald and Cooper were released to appear in Sodus Town Court.