Law & Order

Two men arrested after Burglary/Criminal Mischief at closed Williamson store

October 4, 2025
WayneTimes.com

State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of two individuals smashing a window at the long time closed Gallo’s Quality Discount store on Main Street in Williamson on Tuesday (9/30) night.

As troopers arrived they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and arrested Jacob Sce, age 20, of 122 Hidden Creek Lane in the Town of Hamlin and passenger Jadon P. Klejment, age 20, of 119 Belcoda Drive in Rochester.

The two initially denied they were involved in the Gallo incident, then told troopers they discovered the site at an online listing of strange abandoned buildings and investigation the site.

Both were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourt Degree for attempting tounlawfully enter the store..

Both  Sce and Klejment were taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on their own recognizance to appear on the charges in Williamson Town Court on October 8th.


