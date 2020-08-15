Two Newark men arrested after confrontation and fight, using weapons

Two Village of Newark men were arrested on Wednesday night following a confrontation that led to blows and eventually weapons.

Efrain Valasquez, age 58, of 213 Seigrist Street was reportedly sitting on the sidewalk when a neighbor, Adrian A. Santana,

age 27, of 221 Seigrist Street came out and yelled at Valasquez to get out.

More words were exchanged that led a fist fight. Santana reportedly retrieved a fire extinguisher, threatening to use it against Valasquez in the brawl. Valasquez, on his part, threatened Santana with a baseball bat.

Both men were charged with harassment in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. Both Valasquez and Santana have been previously convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Valasquez was taken to centralized arraignment and due to his criminal history, remanded to jail on No Bail.

Santana was taken to centralized arraignment and released.

Both men will appear in Newark Village Court on the charges