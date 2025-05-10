Two Palmyra women arrested for Reckless Endangerment

The Palmyra Police Department reported the arrest of two Palmyra women for failing to exercise control over their aggressive dogs and allowing them to be large within the Village of Palmyra. Since February of 2024, numerous complaints have been made for Jezmariah Lagrand, age 25, who allowed her pit bull, who has been allowed to run at large in the area of 124 Market Street. The pit bull has numerous reports of aggressively chasing bystanders in the community and has at least one confirmed bite.

Since February of 2024, numerous complaints have been made for Amy Pettey, age 46, allowing her pit bull, who has been allegedly running around at large in the area of 124 Market Street. The pit bull has numerous reports of it aggressively chasing bystanders in the community and has at least 2 confirmed bites.

It is alleged that both Lagrand and Petty, who both reside at on Market Street have continually failed to control their dogs that are known to be reckless and create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to members of the community.

Lagrand has been contacted by Palmyra’s Animal Control Officer and police but refused to rectify the situation. Due to the continual refusal of Lagrand to exercise control of her dog and intentional disobedience that puts the community at risk of injury.

Pettey has also been contacted by Palmyra Police and Palmyra’s Animal Control Officer, who has issued numerous tickets for the violations.

Pettey failed to appear in court to answer the tickets she was issued and continued to allow her aggressive dog to remain outdoors, unleashed and without supervision. Due to Pettey’s refusing to rectify the situation it was determined that she would also be charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree a class A Misdemeanor.

Both women were processed at the Palmyra Police Department and released with appearance tickets to appear in Palmyra Village Court on May 20th.