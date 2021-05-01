Powered by Dark Sky
May 2nd 2021, Sunday
×
Two steal $13,000 over a year’s time from Lyons woman

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (4/23) at 5:29 p.m. of two Ontario County people for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

Mathew R. Henderson, age 38, and Jaime L. Musgrove, age 37, both of 7 Crane Street in Clifton Springs were charged  following an investigation that spanned from July of 2019 to June of 2020 in which both are accused of stealing over $13,000 from a Lyons resident by using her debit card without her knowledge or permission.

Henderson and Musgrove turned themselves in at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where they were arraigned in CAPS court and released on their own recognizance. 

Both are scheduled to appear in the Lyons Town Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.

