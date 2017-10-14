Two women charged with Welfare Fraud+ following investigation

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Welfare Fraud Unit in conjunction with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Thursday (10/5) of Catherine J. Quigley, age 40, of North Main Street in the Village of Newark.

An investigation was initiated by the Department of Social Services after it was discovered that Quigley possibly failed to report income she was receiving. After the investigation it was determined that Quigley applied for food stamps in May of 2017. Shortly after her application for benefits, Quigley began working and failed to ever notify DSS of this change in income. The Department of Social Services confirmed that Quigley was in-fact employed and collecting a paycheck.

As a result Quigley received $1836 worth of benefits she was not entitled to. She was arrested for Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree. Quigley was issued appearance tickets and released to appear in the Town of Lyons Court on a later date.

In the second case, the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff’s Welfare Fraud Unit, in conjunction with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (10/10) of Tiffani M. Pascarella, age 22, of Edwards Road in the Town of Waterloo.

An investigation was initiated by the Department of Social Services after it was discovered that Pascarella possibly failed to report that she was currently employed while attempting to receive food stamps.

After the investigation it was determined that Pascarella intentionally failed to report that she was employed while completing her application for SNAP benefits at the Wayne County Department of Social Services. It was also confirmed that Pascarella had actually started working through ADECCO a week prior to coming in and completing her application.

Pascarella was arrested for Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st degree at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Lyons. She was issued an appearance ticket and was released to appear in the Town of Lyons Court on a later date.