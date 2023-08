Macedon Police reported the arrests of two Rochester women on Thursday (8/24), after receiving lab blood results from a March 2022 incident in reported stolen U-Haul van. The women were discovered in an intoxicated state after allegedly injecting themselves with cocaine while sitting in the cab of the van, located in the Walmart parking lot.

Jessica York, age 42 and Cinda Ogden, age 50, both residing on Gibbs Street in Rochester were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and were released on appearance tickets for Macedon Town Court on September 12.