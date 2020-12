The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (12/11) at 1:26 p.m. of a Town of Arcadia man following an assault that occurred in the Town of Lyons.

Alexis Lebron

Detectives arrested, Alexis Lebron, age 23, of Vienna Road in the Town of Arcadia for Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

The charges stem from an investigation into a two year old child who was allegedly assaulted by Lebron. The child had multiple internal injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Alexis Lebron was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was held for CAP arraignment, to appear in Lyons Town Court.