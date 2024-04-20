U.S. Marshals/State Police arrest two for cocaine sales following traffic stop in the Village of Sodus

U.S. Marshals, along with State Police out of Williamson, reported the arrests on Tuesday (4/16) at 2:16 p.m. of Leroy Banks IV, age 39, of 6910 Ridge Road, Apartment 2 in Sodus, along with Myrl D. Wilce, age 73, of 6200 West Port Bay Road in Wolcott.

Banks was being sought by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for Monroe County warrants for two counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, Felony Assault in the Second Degree, Strangulation and Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in the Village of Sodus, State Police found a quantity of cocaine.

Both were then charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; Intent to Sell and Misdemeanor Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in Sodus Court for the drug charges and Banks was taken to the Monroe County Jail on his original charges.

Banks was also charged later that evening by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree follow an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on 02/01/2024.

It is alleged that during a domestic incident Banks threatened the female half and their unborn child with physical harm via phone.

He was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded back to jail pending his appearance in Walworth Court.