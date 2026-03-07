Vehicle pursuit ends when spikes strip flattens tires for Felony DWI/Drug Possession

The chase began in Palmyra, with State Troopers taking up pursuit in Marion. It came to a quick end when Wayne County Deputies laid out a spike strip on Tuckahoe Road in Williamson.

That flattened the tires resulting in a vehicle crash and the operator, Jordan Hayes, age 27, of Locust Street in Williamson being taken into custody.

State Troopers charged Hayes with Felony DWI-Prior DWI Conviction; Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Suboxone.

Hayes was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to appear in Williamson Town Court on March 11