What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Vehicle pursuit ends when spikes strip flattens tires for Felony DWI/Drug Possession

March 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The chase began in Palmyra, with State Troopers taking up pursuit in Marion. It came to a quick end when Wayne County Deputies laid out a spike strip on Tuckahoe Road in Williamson. 

That flattened the tires resulting in a vehicle crash and the operator, Jordan Hayes, age 27, of Locust Street in Williamson being taken into custody.

State Troopers charged Hayes with  Felony DWI-Prior DWI Conviction; Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Suboxone.

Hayes was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to appear in Williamson Town Court on March 11

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Hippo Crazy

March 7, 2026
1 2 3 273
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.