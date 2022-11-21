Vehicle theft leads to police pursuit in Galen

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/12) at 8:42 a.m. of Kevin A. Huntington Jr, age 18, of Wolcott, following an investigation into a vehicle larceny resulting in a police pursuit.

Huntington was charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Petit Larceny as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

It is alleged that Huntington stole a pickup truck from the Town of Butler. Police located Huntington driving the vehicle and he fled in the vehicle, which led to a police pursuit. During the pursuit, Huntington attempted to strike a Deputy, who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle, who he would have hit if the Deputy had not jumped out of the way. Police were able to stop the vehicle and take Huntington into custody shortly after at High Street at Travell Knapps Corners Road, in the Town of Galen.

Huntington was also charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny in regards to a prior assault investigation that occurred in the Town of Wolcott.

It was alleged that Huntington, along with an accomplice, beat up and robbed two individuals, stealing money and other items before fleeing the scene. Huntington was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment to answer for all his charges