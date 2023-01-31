Powered by Dark Sky
January 31, 2023
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

by WayneTimes.com
January 31, 2023

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am.

Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly that he got into a  domestic altercation with his 15 year old son at his residence. The incident became physical with Frank hitting his son and kicking him multiple times, resulting in bruised ribs and a broken nose. 

Frank was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Frank turned himself in at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he was held for CAP  Court and released to appear in Walworth Town Court. Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified and a Court Order of Protection was issued for the boy.

