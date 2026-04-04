Walworth man faces numerous charges in child porn arrest

Through coordinated investigative efforts involving the New York State Police Troop E Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and State Police Investigators out of Williamson, Jayden A. Westcott was identified as the account holder. A search warrant was executed at a residence of Jayden A. Wescott, age 21, of 4576 Route 350 in the Town of Walworth in June 2025, where multiple electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

On Saturday (3/28, Wescott was charged with: Three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age (D Felony); Five counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 16 Years of Age (E Felony)

Wescott was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in Walworth Town Court on April 8th.