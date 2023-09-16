Powered by Dark Sky
September 16th 2023, Saturday
Walworth teen charged in two burglaries and threats made at Gananda School

by WayneTimes.com
September 16, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/12) at 10:05 p.m. of a Town of Walworth Man following an investigation into two burglaries in the Town of Macedon as well as an investigation at the Gananda School District. 

Christian R. Lynn, age 18, of Wildflower Drive in the Town of  Walworth for two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, two counts of Petit Larceny, and two counts of Criminal Mischief With Intent To Damage Property pertaining to the Burglaries. 

Lynn was additionally charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree in regards to the investigation at the school district. 

The first set of charges stem from an investigation into multiple burglaries that occurred in the Town of Macedon where a window was broken and money as well as personal belongings were stolen from inside  residences while the second set of charges stem from an investigation into threats made at the Gananda School.  

Mr. Lynn was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and is due to appear before the Town of Macedon Court. 

Local Weather

