Law & Order

Wayne County man arrested on child pornography charge

April 5, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced on Tuesday (4/1) that Joseph Hudson, III, 26, of 4129 Ridge Road East in Williamson, a Level II convicted Sex Offender, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with the Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography. The new charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.

On March 14, 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information that an individual had uploaded nine files of suspected child pornography. They then contacted the New York State Police, who traced the upload to Hudson, a registered sex offender.

Hudson was previously convicted in New York State Court of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree for engaging in sexual contact with a child less than 11 ears old.

A search warrant was executed at Hudson’s residence, during which police seized his computer. A forensic examination recovered approximately 198 images and 112 videos of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent minors. Some of the images included violence against children.       

Hudson made an initial appearance  Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was held pending a detention hearing. 

