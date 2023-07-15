Webster man charged with DWI, with a BAC of .24% after crash in Walworth

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday (7/10) at 5:30 p.m. of Benjamin Walls, age 28 of Salt Road in the Town of Webster following the investigation into a personal injury motor vehicle crash that occurred in the Town of Walworth.

Walls was charged with 1 Count of DWI/BAC; Aggravated DWI, 1 Count of Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, 1 Count of Operating a Motor Vehicle while using a Mobile Device and 1 Count of Failure to Keep Right.

Following the investigation. It is alleged that on 03/25/23 on Atlantic Ave nue in the Town of Walworth, Walls lost control of his vehicle leading the vehicle to travel off of the roadway and into an embankment. The vehicle which Walls is alleged to have been operating during the time of the crash, was determined to have rolled several times.

Following receipt of blood panel results that were drawn at the scene, Walls was arrested for the above charges after it was determined that Walls had a BAC of .24% during the time of the crash. Walls is to appear at a later date and time in the Town of Walworth court to answer to the charges.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Western Wayne Ambulance, and West Walworth Fire Department.