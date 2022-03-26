Webster man charged with four counts of Grand Larceny in Macedon and Robbery in Ontario

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Wednesday, March 9, of Ryan Shadders, age 40, of Daytona Avenue in Webster for 4 separate counts of Felony Grand Larceny, following a complaint at Lowe’s.

Ryan Shadders

Shadders was charged with larcenies that occurred on December 7th, 2021, December 26th, 2021, January 8th, 2022 and January 25th, 2022. Each larceny totaled over $1000 and the grand total of items taken was $6154.94.

Shadders was processed at Macedon PD and issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Macedon Court on 4/19 to answer to the charges.

On Friday, March 18 at 7:41 p.m. Shadders walked in to the MacDonald’s restaurant on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario. He ordered a double cheeseburger and, when the girl serving him opened the register, he walked behind the counter and grabbed $130 and began to flee.

Shadders was tackled by two employees and held until Troopers out of Williamson arrived. He was charged with Felony Robbery in the Third Degree and remanded to jail, pending his appearance in Town of Ontario Court.