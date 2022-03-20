Well-known thief arrested after theft of $1,374.28 from Macedon Walmart

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Thursday (3/10) of Theresa A. Gillette, age 46 of Rochester, who is reportedly homeless and wanted on multiple no-show warrants out of Monroe County, failed to make her Macedon Court appearance.

Gillette failed to appear on Tuesday (3/15) in Macedon Court for Grand Larceny 4th and False Personation following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart for stealing $1,374.28 worth of merchandise and walking out.

Gillette was confronted by police and stated her name was Theresa Caponissi. It was later discovered during booking at the Macedon Police Department that Gillette was using a fake name and released.

Gillette was then turned over to the East Rochester Police Department for their latest warrant. She reportedly stole a bottle of liquor from the East Rochester Wegman’s Plaza Liquor Store back in June of 2021 then failed to appear in E.R. Court. She was also arrested in a separate case for stealing a large quantity of air fresheners from a gas station.

After being processed again she was turned over to Monroe Court Sheriff ‘s office for additional warrants pending out of Monroe County and the Town of Greece for petit larcenies. She has been banned from Wegman’s and Walmart stores.