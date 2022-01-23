Well known to police, Michael C. Cline faces numerous drug charges

Following the return of blood analysis, State Troopers out of Lyons from a traffic stop in Lyons of June 24, Michael C. Cline, age 41, of Bishop Road in Lyons was charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree,: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell, Driving While Ability Impaired: Drugs, Driving While Ability Impaired: Drugs and Alcohol.

Cline was caught with heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on all charges.