January 22nd 2022, Saturday
Well known to police, Michael C. Cline faces numerous drug charges

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2022

Following the return of blood analysis, State Troopers out of Lyons from a traffic stop in Lyons of June 24, Michael C. Cline, age 41, of Bishop Road in Lyons was charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the  Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree,: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell, Driving While Ability Impaired: Drugs, Driving While Ability Impaired: Drugs and Alcohol.

Cline was caught with heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court on all charges. 

