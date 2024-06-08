Williamson man charged in Newark Discount Liquor Robbery

Newark Village police reported the arrest on Thursday (6/6) at 3:35 p.m. of James C. Bartron, age 26, of South Centenary Road in Williamson for Felony Robbery in the First Degree.

It is alleged that on December 27, 2023, Bartron entered the Discount Liquor store at 705 South Main Street in the Village and displayed a weapon before making off with an undetermined amount of cash.

He was arraigned on the charge and remanded back to the Wayne County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

The case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for either Grand Jury, and/or prosecution in Wayne County Court..