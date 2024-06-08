Powered by Dark Sky
June 8th 2024, Saturday
Williamson man charged in Newark Discount Liquor Robbery

by WayneTimes.com
June 8, 2024

Newark Village police reported the arrest on Thursday (6/6) at 3:35 p.m. of James C. Bartron, age 26, of South Centenary Road in Williamson for Felony Robbery in the First Degree.

It is alleged that on December 27, 2023, Bartron entered the Discount Liquor store at 705 South Main Street in the Village and displayed a weapon before making off with an undetermined amount of cash.

He was arraigned on the charge and remanded back to the Wayne County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

The case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for either Grand Jury, and/or prosecution in Wayne County Court..

Recent Obituaries

Furman, Wilbur J.

CLYDE: Wilbur J. Furman,101, of Clyde, NY passed away at his home on May 30, 2024. A private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde. Wilbur was born on September 30, 1922, the son of the late Leland and Mathilda Rothang Furman in Clyde.  He was a farmer for many years in  […]

Read More
Schroo, June F.

LYONS: June F. Schroo, 88, passed away on June 4, 2024, at the House of John. Friends may call from 10-11AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM following calling hours.  Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu […]

Read More
