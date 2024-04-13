Williamson man charged with 8 counts each of Promoting and Possessing Child Porn

State Police Investigators out of Williamson were first alerted to a Williamson man’s promoting and possessing child pornography back on April 27, 2023 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following an investigation and search warrant on of all his electronic devices by the Computer Crimes division of Troop E in Canandaigua, Cory O. Neild, age 27, of 6201 Bennett Street in Williamson was arrested on Wednesday (4/10/24) at 4:27 p.m.

Neild was charged with eight counts each of Felony Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17 and Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on Pre-Trail Release to make an initial appearance in Williamson Court on June 7th.