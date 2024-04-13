Powered by Dark Sky
April 13th 2024, Saturday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Williamson man charged with 8 counts each of Promoting and Possessing Child Porn

by WayneTimes.com
April 13, 2024

State Police Investigators out of Williamson were first alerted to a Williamson man’s promoting and possessing child pornography back on April 27, 2023 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following an investigation and search warrant on of all his electronic devices by the Computer Crimes division of Troop E in Canandaigua, Cory O. Neild, age 27, of 6201 Bennett Street in Williamson was arrested on Wednesday (4/10/24) at 4:27 p.m.

Neild was charged with eight counts each of Felony Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17 and Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on Pre-Trail Release to make an initial appearance in Williamson Court on June 7th.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Compton, Lynn M.

LYONS: Lynn Marie Compton, 69, nee Rosenzweig, passed away quietly at home in Lyons, New York on April 11, 2024. Lynn was born on November 22, 1954 in Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY.  She was the youngest of three girls born to Joyce (Brown) and Norman Rosenzweig and grew up in E. Irondequoit.  She married Hugh […]

Read More
Jock, Randy L. 

SODUS: Randy Jock, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.    In keeping with his wishes there will be no public calling hours or burial. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 1 from 1 – 6 PM at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Williamson. Randy was […]

Read More
