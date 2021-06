Gabriel A. Hanna

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (6/22) at 7:40 a.m. of Gabriel A. Hanna, age 45, of Arrowbend Drive in the Town of Williamson, following an animal cruelty investigation, in which it is alleged the animal, a dog, was not properly cared for.

Hanna was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance and released on an Appearance Ticket, scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson Court on August 4th, 2021 at 4:00 pm.