Williamson man charged with second DWI has 6 year-old in back seat

After receiving a citizen complaint of a vehicle all over the road on Friday (5/11), Newark Village Police reported stopping the vehicle for Crossing the Center Line at 4:50 p.m.

The driver, Michael D. Dragicevich, age 36, of 6317 Bennett Street in Williamson was subsequently arrested for Felony DWI for a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years; BAC with a blood alcohol level of .13%;Aggravated DWI with a Child (a 6 yearold child in a car seat).

A sister came and picked the child up. Dragicevich was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to reappear in Newark Village Court on June 6th.