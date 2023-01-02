Williamson man flees traffic stop, gets tased, faces numerous charges

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday (12/26) at 11:47 p.m. of Luke R. Tennity, age 29, of Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson.

It was witnessed that Mr. Tennity failed to pull over on a traffic stop in Marion while operating a vehicle in an intoxicated stated with two passengers. Mr. Tennity led deputies on a vehicle pursuit that ended in Williamson. Mr Tennity failed to comply to deputies’ commands and advanced towards them in an aggressive manner. Deputies deployed a taser and Mr. Tennity was taken into custody without further incident.

Tennity was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st, two counts of Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd, and Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree and Failure to Submit to a Breath Test and other traffic violations.

Mr. Tennity was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment. He was issued multiple traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear at both the Marion Town Court and Williamson Town Court to answer the charges.