Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 4th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Williamson man flees traffic stop, gets tased, faces numerous charges

by WayneTimes.com
January 2, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday (12/26) at 11:47 p.m. of Luke R. Tennity, age 29, of Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson. 

It was witnessed that Mr. Tennity failed to pull over on a traffic stop in Marion while operating a vehicle in an intoxicated stated with two passengers. Mr. Tennity led deputies on a vehicle pursuit that ended in Williamson. Mr Tennity failed to comply to deputies’ commands and advanced towards them in an aggressive manner. Deputies deployed a taser and Mr. Tennity was taken into custody without further incident. 

 Tennity was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st, two counts of Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd, and Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree and Failure to Submit to a Breath Test and other traffic violations.

Mr. Tennity was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment. He was issued multiple traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear at both the Marion Town Court and Williamson Town Court to answer the charges.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Monachino, Frances (Spinello)

PENFIELD:12/13/1926 - 1/1/2023 Predeceased by husband of 69 years, Paul, and daughter Cynthia. Survived by sister Delores, daughter Paulette (Mack) Miller, son Paul (Nancy) Monachino, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, January 5, 4-7pm at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd. Webster. A Funeral Mass […]

Read More
Banks, David L.

PALMYRA: David L. Banks, age 79, went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 18, 2022. Born March 14, 1943 in Detroit MI, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold (Louise) Banks. He was the first of three boys. Dave’s family moved to Williamsport PA when he was still very young.  He spent the remainder of […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square