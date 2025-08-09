Williamson man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Joseph Hudson, III, age 26, of Williamson, NY, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography following a previous conviction for the sexual abuse of a minor before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.

On March 14, 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from Microsoft that an individual had uploaded nine files of suspected child pornography to a Microsoft platform. The tip was shared with the New York State Police out of Williamson, who traced the uploads to Hudson, a registered sex offender. Hudson was previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree for engaging in sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old.

A search warrant was executed at Hudson’s residence, during which investigators seized Hudson’s computer. A forensic examination recovered approximately 111 images and 112 videos of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of prepubescent minors, to include minors being subjected to violence.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Siragusa.