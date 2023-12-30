Williamson man’s Criminal Contempt charges finally lands him in jail

State Troopers out of Williamson responded to the Brockhausen boarding house on Ridge Road in Williamson for after Roger M. Cooney, age 57, kept ignoring a Court Order of Protection by going to a boarding room of a former girlfriend in the building.

The first offense occurred on Monday (12/18) where Cooney was charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Cooney was arrested on Tuesday (12/26) after appearing CAP Court and released and again the following day for two more encounters and violations of the court orders.

After his third violation he was remanded to the Wayne County Jail for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree for the following two incidents

He will appear in Williamson Town Court on all the charges on January