Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 30th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Williamson man’s Criminal Contempt charges finally lands him in jail

by WayneTimes.com
December 30, 2023

State Troopers out of Williamson responded to the Brockhausen boarding house on Ridge Road in Williamson for after Roger M. Cooney, age 57, kept ignoring a Court Order of Protection by going to a boarding room of a former girlfriend in the building.

The first offense occurred on Monday (12/18) where Cooney was charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Cooney was arrested on Tuesday (12/26) after appearing CAP Court and released and again the following day for two more encounters and violations of the court orders.

After his third violation he was remanded to the Wayne County Jail for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree for the following two incidents

He will appear in Williamson Town Court on all the charges on January 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Noto, Fedele A. 

WILLIAMSON: 85, passed away peacefully in his home on December 21, 2023 surrounded by his family.  He was born on July 27, 1938 to Angelina (Musso) and Anthony Noto and grew up in Scranton, PA. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Johnson) Noto; children, Susan (Matt) DeVries, Jim (Renee) Noto and […]

Read More
Wahl, Gary A. 

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 27, 2023 at age 81. Predeceased by wife: Beverly; parents: Russell and Leona Johnson Wahl; brother: Kit Wahl. Gary retired from the Village of Sodus after 30 plus years of dedicated service. He was a volunteer fireman for the Sodus Fire Department. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square