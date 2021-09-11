Williamson mom on drugs crashes car injuring 4 year-old

On Friday (9/3) at 3:15 p.m. the Ontario County Sheriff Deputies responded to a crash on State Route 14A in the Town of Phelps.

When Deputies arrived, the vehicle, a 2007 blue Dodge Caravan, was engulfed in flames. The vehicle was traveling Northbound on State Route 14A North of the Thruway operated by Denise Lynn Roller, age 43, of 1211 Arrowbend Drive in the Town of Williason.

The vehicle left the roadway on the East side and struck a NYSEG utility pole that was off the road. The vehicle came to a stop facing South at the bottom of the hill that was at the east of the roadway.

Investigation revealed that Ms. Roller had been operating the vehicle in an impaired state with her 4 year old daughter in the back seat.

The daughter was flown to Strong Memorial hospital with concerning injuries, and later released to a guardian. Roller was transported to Geneva General where she consented to a voluntary blood draw. Roller was also found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs in her purse.

Roller was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Driving While Ability Impaired-Drugs, Aggravated Driving While Ability Impaired-Drugs, Unlicensed Operation, Operating out of Class, and Imprudent Speed. The roadway was closed for about 4 hours for accident reconstruction and public safety.

The defendant was processed on the charges by Jail Deputies and is currently held in the Ontario County Jail without bail. She will appear in Phelps Town Court on the charges.