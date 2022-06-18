Williamson woman arrested for stealing packages from residence

State Police out of Williamson received a report of an Amazon package being stolen off the porch of a house on Route 21 in Williamson on June 10. The incident was caught on home surveillance video.

Following an investigation, on Saturday (6/11) at 1:05 p.m. State Troopers arrested Daisey I. Cumbus, age 51, residing at the Broekhuizen rooming house at 4056 Ridge Road in Williamson. Cumbus was found to be in possession of one of the two blankets that were shipped to the Route 21 address still in her possession. Cumbus was subsequently charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. She was released on appearance tickets for Williamson Town Court on July 6th.