Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 18th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Williamson woman arrested for stealing packages from residence

by WayneTimes.com
June 18, 2022

State Police out of Williamson received a report of an Amazon package being stolen off the porch of a house on Route 21 in Williamson on June 10. The incident was caught on home surveillance video.

Following an investigation, on Saturday (6/11) at 1:05 p.m. State Troopers arrested Daisey I. Cumbus, age 51, residing at the Broekhuizen rooming house at 4056 Ridge Road in Williamson. Cumbus was found to be in possession of one of the two blankets that were shipped to the Route 21 address still in her possession. Cumbus was subsequently charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. She was released on appearance tickets for Williamson Town Court on July 6th.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fries, Paul E. 

PALMYRA/NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Paul E. Fries, 92, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.  Please join the family at 12 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at Palmyra Cemetery for Paul and his son Mitch’s graveside service. A celebration of life will be held following Paul’s graveside service at the Newark […]

Read More
DeMinck, Nancy J. (Grover)

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted son, Dale R. DeMinck, fur baby Lia, family and friends on June 12, 2022, at the age of 80.  Nancy was born on July 26th 1941, to her Mother and Father Anthony and Florence (Strussenburg) Grover and  Special Grandparents George and Clara Strussenburg.  Nancy was […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square