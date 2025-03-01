What are you looking for?

Williamson woman charged with three counts of Endangering

March 1, 2025
Following a long investigation, State Police out of Williamson reported the arrest on Sunday (2/23) at 12:26 p.m. of Rebecca E. Lawn, age 36, of Birch Circle in Williamson

On August 29, 2024, State Police received a report that Lawn had been suppling both alcohol and marijuana to three teenagers for over a year, since September of 2023. The report was filed by a family member of one of the teens when it finally came to light on July 24, 2024.

Investigators then compiled screen and text messages between the teens and Lawn that led to her charges of three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Lawn was processed, taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Williamson Town Court on  3/3.

