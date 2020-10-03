Wolcott man faces drug charges after traffic stop

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (9/25) at 8:04 p.m. of a Town of Wolcott man following a traffic stop on Pilgrimport Road in the Town of Lyons.

Marcus L. Wilson, age 43, of Hope Circle in the Town of Wolcott, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, and No Turn Signal.

During the course of the traffic stop, Mr. Wilson was found to have 2 Suspensions/Revocations on his New York State driver’s license. Wilson was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and powder cocaine. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Mr. Wilson was released on appearance tickets for the Lyons Town Court on 10/27 to answer to the charges.