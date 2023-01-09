Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 14th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wolcott man faces numerous charges after domestic incident

by WayneTimes.com
January 9, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Sunday (1/1) at 7:30 a.m. of Jacob E. Youells Sr, age 40, of Butler Center Road in the Town of Wolcott following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Rose.

Youells was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that during a physical domestic incident Youells punched his girlfriend in the face multiple times in front of their children, ages 14, 9, and 5. He also allegedly slapped his 14 year old daughter across the face, using vulgar language while doing so.

Youells continued to become violent and smashed several items in the residence due to his intoxicated state, until police arrived.

Youells was arraigned at CAP court and released with Court Orders of Protection for the victims and will answer his charges on a later date and time in the Rose Town Court.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Lee E.

CLYDE: Lee E. Fisher, 90, died peacefully at his home January 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Clyde, son of the late Elwood M. Fisher, and Beatrice Steinle Fisher. Lee spent 4 years stationed in San Francisco serving in the U.S. Coast Guard before becoming a self-employed fruit farmer. He worked […]

Read More
Blaisdell, Anne E.

 LYONS: Anne E. Blaisdell ,90, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home in Lyons.  A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St. in Lyons. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.  Memorials in her name may be made to […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square