Wolcott man faces numerous charges after domestic incident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Sunday (1/1) at 7:30 a.m. of Jacob E. Youells Sr, age 40, of Butler Center Road in the Town of Wolcott following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Rose.

Youells was charged with Assault in the Third Degree and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that during a physical domestic incident Youells punched his girlfriend in the face multiple times in front of their children, ages 14, 9, and 5. He also allegedly slapped his 14 year old daughter across the face, using vulgar language while doing so.

Youells continued to become violent and smashed several items in the residence due to his intoxicated state, until police arrived.

Youells was arraigned at CAP court and released with Court Orders of Protection for the victims and will answer his charges on a later date and time in the Rose Town Court.