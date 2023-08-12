Wolcott man in stolen vehicle chased through Cayuga and Monroe Counties

On Tuesday (8/8), at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Cayuga County Emergency Dispatch Center received information relative to an unauthorized use of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with a handgun in the vehicle. Dispatch broadcasted that information to area law enforcement patrols.

At approximately 7:35 p.m., Rochester Police Department initiated a traffic stop which turned into a pursuit onto State Route 104 in the city of Rochester. State Troopers out of Rochester assisted with the pursuit.

Law enforcement then lost sight of the vehicle on Lake Road in the town of Webster, Monroe County, near the Wayne County line.

State Troopers out of Williamson located the vehicle prior to it crashing on Furnace Road and Lake Road in the town of Ontario.

The suspect, later identified as Jacob D. Gonyeau, age 25, of Pinewood Drive in Wolcott, fled the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. Gonyeau was uninjured and was taken to Williamson for processing without incident.

Gonyeau was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor), Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and several traffic infractions in various municipalities.

Gonyeau was taken to Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in several jurisdictions.