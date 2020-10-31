Woman and passenger face numerous charges after traffic stop

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (10/23) at 6:02 p.m. of a Town of Interlaken woman and a Town of Lodi woman following a traffic stop on Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons.

Kimberly Wise, age 59, of Covert Townline Road in the Town of Interlaken, for Felony DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, Inadequate Tail Lamps, Inadequate Stop Lamps, Stopping on a Highway, and Inadequate Rear Bumper.

During the course of the traffic stop, Ms. Wise used another person’s name and was found to be operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Wise failed roadside field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested. While searching Ms. Wise’s vehicle, Deputies located cocaine, open containers of alcohol, and prescription medications. She was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where she refused to submit a breath sample and was held pending CAPS arraignment.

Deputies also arrested the passenger of the vehicle, Pamela Merilahti, age 59, of Keady Road, in the Town of Lodi, for Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

During the course of the traffic stop Ms. Merilahti admitted to ingesting cocaine to hide it from Deputies. While searching the vehicle, deputies located multiple pills to be in Ms. Merilahti’s possession along with an open container of alcohol.

Ms. Merilahti was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed and released with appearance tickets. She is scheduled to appear in the Lyons Town Court on 11/10 at 8:30 AM to answer to the charges.