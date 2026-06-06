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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Woman attempts to bribe Troopers with $100 bill after driving on sidewalk

June 6, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Troopers out of Wolcott received a complaint of an erratic driver swerving and driving on the sidewalk on Main Street in the Village of Wolcott.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver Sarah M. Southwick, age 33, of 13 Maple Avenue in Friendship, NY was asked for her license.

She initially passed a hundred dollar bill to the trooper who gave it back to her demanding her license. She orally admitted to drinking alcohol, but refused a roadside breath test.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

Southwick was taken back to the Wolcott barracks where she submitted a to a breath test and registered a  blood alcohol level of .30%. 

Southwick was charged with DWI; Aggravated DWI; Refusal to Submit to a Roadside Breath Test and Vehicle and Traffic citations. She was issued appearance tickets for Wolcott Village Court.

The Wayne County Jail refused to accept her with the high BAC level and troopers then took her to Newark Wayne Hospital for observation.

She was eventually released to a sober third party.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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