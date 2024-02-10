Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 10th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Woman awakened by broken window and door knocking by Farmington man

by WayneTimes.com
February 10, 2024

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a call on Friday (2/2) at 12:18 a.m. at a residence on Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra.

The lone woman was awakened by glass shattering and knocking that turned into a man forcing open a front door.

Once inside Richard P. Diamond, age 34, of 1107 Fairdale Glenn in the Town of Farmington reportedly slapped the woman in the head before fleeing the home.

The woman identified Diamond who was picked up by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies a short time later at his residence.

Diamond was charged with Felony Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

Diamond was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Town Court on the charges.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the female victim.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hyde, Sr., Roger F. 

SODUS: Roger Hyde, age 74, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.  In keeping with Roger’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service. Roger was born on June 17, 1949 in Lyons, the son of the late Roy F. and Eva J. (Eaton) Hyde.  He graduated from Leavenworth […]

Read More
Steger, Mary A. (DeMarree) 

SODUS POINT: Mary A Steger, 63, passed away February 4, 2024 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. According to Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Mary was born December 26, 1960, in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Mylo J. and Kathleen M. (VanDerBroek) DeMarree. Mary was a nurse assistant […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square