Woman awakened by broken window and door knocking by Farmington man

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a call on Friday (2/2) at 12:18 a.m. at a residence on Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra.

The lone woman was awakened by glass shattering and knocking that turned into a man forcing open a front door.

Once inside Richard P. Diamond, age 34, of 1107 Fairdale Glenn in the Town of Farmington reportedly slapped the woman in the head before fleeing the home.

The woman identified Diamond who was picked up by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies a short time later at his residence.

Diamond was charged with Felony Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

Diamond was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Palmyra Town Court on the charges.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the female victim.