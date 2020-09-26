Woman charged with Felony DWI,Drugs +, with 7 year-old in car

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (9/19) at 5:40 p.m. of a City of Auburn woman, after they initiating a vehicle and traffic stop State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus.

Cynthia M. Swarthout, age 45, of Grant Avenue Road in the City of Auburn, was arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI (E Felony), DWI- Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Operating Motor Vehicle While Registration Suspended, Failure to Surrender Suspended Registration Plates, Criminal Possession Hypodermic Needles, Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Failure to Notify DMV of Address Change, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance. During the course of a vehicle and traffic stop, Ms. Swarthout was found to have 3 suspensions/revocations on her NYS driver’s license while operating a motor vehicle that had suspended plates and no insurance.

Also during the course of the investigation Ms. Swarthout was found to be in possession of drugs, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, and impaired by drugs all while having a seven year old child in the vehicle as a passenger. Ms. Swarthout was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing. Ms. Swarthout was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert who formed the opinion that Ms. Swarthout was impaired by drug(s) Ms. Swarthout later refused to provide a blood sample to determine the drug content of her blood.

Ms. Swarthout was processed and held at the jail and will appear in the Town of Sodus Court on October 7.