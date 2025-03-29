What are you looking for?

Woman faces felony charges for contacting, threatening ex-boyfriend… again

March 29, 2025
On Thursday (3/27) at 6:49 a.m. State troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest of Destiny Andrews, age 24, reportedly homeless and sleeping whereever she can crash for a night.

It is alleged that on two separate dates, March 9th and March 27, Andrews again violated Court Orders of Protection involving an ex-boyfriend residing in the Town of Ontario.

Andrews was charged with two counts each of Felony Criminal Contempt 1st –Violate Order of Protection  and Aggravated Harassment 2nd-Making Threatening Communications. She was charged She was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Town of Ontario Court. 

