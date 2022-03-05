Women goes Berserk on Newark Police car

A woman approached a Newark Police car which was preparing to go on patrol on Monday (2/28) at 8:24 p.m., while sitting in the municipal parking lot. The officer took the woman into the Newark Police lobby where she began acting strangely. She grabbed a snow shovel, exited the lobby and began hitting the officer’s vehicle.

Alaina Smith, age 28, of Canal Street in Lyons was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital for a psych evaluation in a drug induced state, released and charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Cocaine.

Smith, who has an extensive police record was released to appear in Newark Village Court on March 16.